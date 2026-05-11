Linux 7.1-rc3

It's Sunday afternoon, and we all know what that means: Mother's Day.

But also your regularly scheduled kernel release candidate.

And I think this answers the "is 7.1 continuing the larger size pattern that we saw with 7.0?" question, and the answer is yes: that wasn't a fluke brought on by a .0 release - it simply seems to be the new normal.

This time around, about a third of the patch is networking - both on the driver side and in core. And related selftests.

The rest is pretty spread out, with other drivers (sound and gpu being the bigger ones, but there's a little bit of everything in there), architecture updates (powerpc and x86, but also some loongarch and parisc), and various other fixes (smb updates, various core kernel updates, Rust infrastructure, selinux, documentation etc).

The shortlog below isn't exactly _short_, but not so long that you can't scroll through it to get some kind of idea of the details.

Linus