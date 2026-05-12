news
Microsoft, Slop, and Paid-for Red Hat Pieces
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Silicon Angle ☛ AMD and Red Bait target enterprise Hey Hi (AI) costs with broader compute choice [Ed: Red Hat paid this site to publish spam about slop in relation to itself]
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Red Hat ☛ Tekton joins the CNCF as an incubating project
Tekton has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as an incubating project. For years, practitioners have used Tekton as the foundation for Kubernetes-native CI/CD. This transition from the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) to the CNCF aligns the project even more closely with the broader Kubernetes ecosystem and the community it serves.
From foundation to foundation: Why the CNCF?
Tekton was created to meet the need for a CI/CD framework that doesn't just run on Kubernetes—it is built for Kubernetes. By using custom resource definitions (CRDs), Tekton helps developers define pipelines as first-class objects in their clusters.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Turning complexity into confidence with Red Hat Technical Supportability Review with AI [Ed: Peddling some more slop at IBM Red Hat]
For IT organizations, the future of infrastructure is one of rapid, dynamic evolution and increasing demand. As customers scale Red Hat OpenShift environments to power massive AI-driven workloads, they are frequently managing an unprecedented volume of operational intelligence. At this level of ambition, relying on manual audits to validate environmental health creates a bottleneck that slows production cycles.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why building fast does not guarantee success [Ed: Slop pretending to be "productivity" tool]
Building a commercial software stack used to take months, if not years. Now it just takes a weekend with a beloved AI crew at your fingertips. The dopamine hit of such a great accomplishment is real, and amazing. The momentum is unstoppable, you're on fire!
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Red Hat Official ☛ Your guide to Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit 2026 [Ed: And acting as Microsoft reseller]
If you’re new to the service, Azure Red Hat OpenShift is a fully managed application platform—jointly engineered and operated by Red Hat and Microsoft.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Validate targeted expertise: Major updates to Red Hat Certification [Ed: Overselling and upselling the paper mill's "OpenShift" paper thing]
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Red Hat Official ☛ The agentic paradox and the case for hybrid AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop as usual]
The paradox is simple. The fastest path to increase the velocity of your business processes is to use powerful frontier models. However, as adoption scales, this strategy becomes unsustainable. Token costs erode profit margins, unpredictable latency can degrade performance, and routing sensitive data to public APIs can violate confidentiality, sovereignty and regulatory mandates. To relieve these tensions, enterprises must move beyond simple consumption toward a hybrid architectural strategy that prioritizes choice.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and Netris bring multi-tenant networking to sovereign AI clouds and neoclouds [Ed: Selling slop on false premises of "sovereignty"]
Red Hat and Netris provide a foundational infrastructure model for tenants needing raw performance. It allows for the allocation of isolated physical machine groups onto dedicated, hardware-secured networks.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Increasing hardware costs? Get more from your VM estate with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
Let's take the hardware side first.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing the winners of the 2026 Red Hat Ecosystem Innovation Awards
These awards recognize partners who have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity using Red Hat’s open source portfolio to drive measurable, transformative results for our joint customers. From accelerating AI adoption in the financial sector to modernizing critical infrastructure at the edge, this year’s winners represent the very best of what happens when we win together.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing the 2026 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year, Firas Benbelgacem
Firas has worked diligently to earn a variety of Red Hat Certifications, including up to Red Hat Certified Architect in both Enterprise Linux and OpenShift. Earning these certifications highlights Firas’s commitment to open source technologies and excellence in his field.
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Voyager and Red Hat Propel Red Hat Enterprise Linux into Orbit with Space Edge Micro Datacenters
Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, and Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) today announced the successful deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1 and Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) to Voyager’s LEOcloud Space Edge™ IaaS Micro Datacenter aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This collaboration extends a container-optimized, enterprise Linux platform into orbit, providing a more consistent and hardened operating foundation for AI-ready workloads to run in space. The milestone advances the evolution of space-based cloud services and orbital data centers (ODCs), delivering a security-enhanced operating foundation for real-time processing at the edge.
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Market Screener ☛ Red Hat and Voyager Technologies Collaborate to Deploy Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Space Edge Micro Datacenter
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Red Hat deploys Linux system to space station datacenter
Red Hat and Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) announced the deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1 and Red Hat Universal Base Image to Voyager’s LEOcloud Space Edge IaaS Micro Datacenter aboard the International Space Station, according to a press release statement. The announcement comes as Voyager’s stock surged 16% over the past week, though the defense and space technology company with a market cap of $1.76 billion remains unprofitable.