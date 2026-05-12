Microsoft, Slop, and Paid-for Red Hat Pieces

Internet freedom has declined for 15 consecutive years. Beyond surveillance, the erosion of privacy and anonymity, and information manipulation, governments are targeting specific sites and services, or attacking infrastructure itself, causing shutdowns and deliberate disruptions for internet users. But how do we know when the internet is censored and how?

It’s not enough just to get everyone online—people need to be able to take full advantage of their access. That’s why, in Africa, where the connectivity discussion has traditionally focused on coverage, there’s a recent shift toward making access growth meaningful.

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is mostly a bugfix release, improving performance for NVIDIA GPU users who experience issues introduced by the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver, and improving the login and lock screen experience by addressing a Plasma Login Manager crash when connecting and disconnecting multiple monitors and a startup failure when using certain graphics hardware.

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Fwupd 2.1.3 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.1.2 with support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, support for Redfish bearer token authentication, support for several XMC SPI chips, and support for parsing JCat files in libfwupd without using libjcat.

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.2, the GStreamer 1.28.3 release introduces hardware-accelerated H.265 encoding support for NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoCs to the webrtcsink element, a leaky mode to the dataqueue-based elements, and fallback-source and enable-dummy properties to the fallbacksrc element.

Debian’s Paul Gevers reports that the decision was taken for Debian to ship reproducible packages, which means that if you take the same source code, the same build instructions, and the same environment, you can build a binary package that’s bit-for-bit identical every single time. This will be a requirement in Debian 14 “Forky,” and non-reproducible packages will be blocked.

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13.4 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.3 ships with Linux 6.12.86 LTS as the default kernel on the live system, with the latest Linux 6.12.87 LTS already in the repos, as well as support for Linux kernels 7.0.6, 6.18.29 LTS, and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the official SparkyLinux repositories.

The MX Linux 25.2 release is the second update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series and promises to ship with a much-improved installer that now features a new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running sudo minstall --tui or a text console by running minstall-launcher.

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Audacious 4.6 promises a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.