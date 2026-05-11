Homelabs and private cloud workspace at home

SSH, RDP, and VNC, I’ve used every remote access protocol out there, and they all have their place. The thing is, the reason these protocols and platforms are useful is also their biggest problem. When I’m connecting to a remote machine at home, I’m accessing an entire PC and desktop that needs constant maintenance and security because it’s reachable from outside my network.

What I really needed was a private web portal where I could launch remotely-published desktops and apps from inside a browser, from anywhere. That led me to KASM Workspaces, which is a browser-based desktop I could install on my own server. It allowed me to run disposable and persistent desktops, or just individual apps, for free, from anywhere.

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KASM is different because it’s a remote app publishing platform, a little like Citrix and Neverinstall. With KASM, instead of remoting into my messy box back home, I logged into a clean web portal and launched what I needed. Sometimes that was a full desktop, a terminal, or a disposable testing workspace. KASM felt more like my own private launcher rather than a remote desktop connection. Best of all, it’s completely free for private use.