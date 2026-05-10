news
GNU/Linux distributions without systemd, Russell Coker on Systemd, Mobile Linux, and Containers; HaikuOS, running different GNU/Linux distros directly in your browser, and EasYOS
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Systemd Free ☛ 2026 hardcore list of 21 linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
Welcome antiX and Noir linux to the strict list, with edition 23 antiX is fully functional and lighter than ever without a trace of elogind! Edited: May 9th 2026 (replacing older strict list) – Happy Victory Day This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros [...]
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Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Systemd, Mobile Linux, and Containers
I’ve had some problems running apps I want on my Furilabs FLX1s [1], so I decided to install some container environments to test various versions. I started with Debian/Testing so I can test the build process for some packages I’m about to upload to Unstable.
Systemd Issues
When running debootstrap testing testing to setup the chroot the process aborted with errors including the following from the systemd postinst:
Failed to enable units: Protocol driver not attached. Cannot open '/etc/machine-id': Protocol driver not attached
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HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2026] Expanding the functionality of the Haiku Devices Application
Introduction
Hello! My name is Leo Rouleau, a first-year software engineering student at Polytechnique Montréal. I chose to apply for Haiku because of my interest in lower-level programming and operating systems. Having worked on projects involving microcontrollers and custom interpreters in C, C++, and Java, I’ve found systems-level development to be the most engaging challenge.
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Real Linux User ☛ How to run different GNU/Linux distros directly in your browser
One of the fantastic ways GNU/Linux distributions distinguish themselves from mainstream operating systems is the ability to boot a GNU/Linux live environment from a USB memory stick. This option allows you to try out a GNU/Linux distribution without the need to first install GNU/Linux on your internal disk.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Improved create devx sfs in woofQ2
woofQ2 had woofq2/rootfs/2create-devx-sfs and 3post-populate-rootfs. The problem is that they really should be executed in reverse, so have renamed them to 2post-populate-rootfs and 3create-devx-sfs, with some modifications.
For installed .deb packages, say "audacious", we want to find a matching "-dev" package. In this case, there is package "audacious-dev"; however the naming of the -dev package may be different, which makes them hard to find.