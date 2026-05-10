GNU/Linux distributions without systemd, Russell Coker on Systemd, Mobile Linux, and Containers; HaikuOS, running different GNU/Linux distros directly in your browser, and EasYOS

Shelly 2.2.4 is the fourth maintenance update in the Shelly 2.2 series, but an important one that introduces smarter fuzzy search across every package list, a refactor of the built-in search feature with package group search and sortable search columns, support for build dates in package details, and fingerprint authentication support.

Coming about three months after Parrot 7.1, Parrot 7.2 is here as the second update to the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Coming two weeks after Firefox 150, the Firefox 150.0.2 release is here to improve how the web browser displays websites with advanced 3D effects, fixing cases where parts of the page could disappear or appear incorrectly, as well as to improve the appearance of search suggestions in the address bar by preventing icons from appearing stretched or distorted.

Giada 1.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduces support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances, and it enhances this feature by adding support for switching scenes via keyboard or MIDI using custom bindings.

The KDE Frameworks 6.26 release is here to improve the appearance of the cross-fade transition when moving between pages in various Kirigami-based apps, and reduce the amount of blurriness seen in icons throughout QtQuick-based apps using the Kirigami.Icon component when using a low fractional scale factor like 150% or less.

TUXEDO BM 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5 120U processor with 10 cores, 12 threads, 5 GHz clock speed, 12 MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte display with 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 180 degree opening angle.