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Sipeed launches K3 Pico-ITX and CoM260 boards with SpacemiT RISC-V SoC
Quoting: Sipeed launches K3 Pico-ITX and CoM260 boards with SpacemiT RISC-V SoC —
As mentioned in the previous article, support for the K3 platform also appears to be progressing upstream. Banana Pi Open recently mentioned that key K3 SoC enablement patches have already been merged for Linux 7.0 mainline.
Sipeed also lists software support for Bianbu OS, Ubuntu 26.04, OpenHarmony 6.0, OpenKylin, Deepin, and Fedora on the K3 Pico-ITX platform.