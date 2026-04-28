news
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 Linux Firewall Distro Released with DNS Firewall
Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 is here to introduce one of the most requested features in IPFire’s history, the DNS Firewall, which transforms IPFire from a network gatekeeper into an active threat eliminator.
The DNS Firewall is designed to block malware, phishing, and any other type of malicious content before a single byte of data ever touches your network. It’s a drop-in replacement for the URL Filter and a Pi-hole, and, best of all, it requires no client configuration and no additional hardware.