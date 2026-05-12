git-when-merged is a command-line tool that helps you find the merge commit that first brought a specific commit into a branch.

It’s useful when you’re trying to track when a fix, feature, or regression landed in mainline history, especially in projects that use feature branches and merge commits.

The tool follows the first-parent history of the target branch and reports the merge responsible for introducing the commit. It can also show the merge log, display diffs, inspect the branch that was merged, or follow intermediate merges recursively.

This is free and open source software.