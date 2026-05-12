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git-when-merged - command-line tool - LinuxLinks
git-when-merged is a command-line tool that helps you find the merge commit that first brought a specific commit into a branch.
It’s useful when you’re trying to track when a fix, feature, or regression landed in mainline history, especially in projects that use feature branches and merge commits.
The tool follows the first-parent history of the target branch and reports the merge responsible for introducing the commit. It can also show the merge log, display diffs, inspect the branch that was merged, or follow intermediate merges recursively.
This is free and open source software.
advcpmv - patch for cp - LinuxLinks
advcpmv, also known as Advanced Copy, is a maintained patch set for Core Utilities that extends cp and mv with progress-aware transfer output.
The repository preserves Florian Zwicke’s original Advanced Copy work and rebases it for newer coreutils releases, making it possible to build patched advcp and advmv binaries for modern Linux systems.
This is free and open source software.
cpx - modern replacement for the traditional cp command - LinuxLinks
cpx is a command-line utility for Linux that rethinks the classic cp command with an emphasis on speed, resilience, and a better terminal experience.
Written in Rust, it’s designed for copying files and directories efficiently, including larger project trees and backup workloads, while offering progress feedback and recovery options that go beyond traditional copy tools.
This is free and open source software.
git-fixup - command-line helper for Git users - LinuxLinks
git-fixup is a command-line helper for Git users who rely on interactive rebase and autosquash.
It reduces the manual work involved in creating fixup, squash, or amend commits by inspecting the files and lines you’ve changed, using Git history to suggest the commits most likely to be the right target.
Instead of searching through the commit log and copying a commit hash, you can stage the relevant changes, run git fixup, and select from a list of suggested commits. It also works as a convenient wrapper around Git’s own fixup support when you already know the target commit.
This is free and open source software.
Refurb - modernize Python codebases - LinuxLinks
Refurb is a command-line utility that helps developers modernize Python codebases by identifying places where older or less idiomatic code can be replaced with clearer, more up-to-date Python constructs.
It reports findings with check codes and messages, can explain individual rules from the command line, and fits into existing workflows with configuration options, plugin support, and pre-commit integration.
This is free and open source software.