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Shelly 2.2.4 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Brings Smarter Fuzzy Search
Shelly 2.2.4 is the fourth maintenance update in the Shelly 2.2 series, but an important one that introduces smarter fuzzy search across every package list, a refactor of the built-in search feature with package group search and sortable search columns, support for build dates in package details, and fingerprint authentication support.
This release also introduces a new, opt-in curated landing experience for package discovery called Recommended Page, an iLoveCandy-style bottom bar, and a Shelly.Keys companion binary for GPG/pacman keyring initialization, which ships its own PKGBUILD, packaging workflow, and GlobalSettings for global keyserver configuration.