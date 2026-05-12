news
GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding
Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.2, the GStreamer 1.28.3 release introduces hardware-accelerated H.265 encoding support for the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor to the webrtcsink element, a leaky mode to dataqueue-based elements, fallback-source and enable-dummy properties to the fallbacksrc element, and GBRA swizzle support to OpenGL.
GStreamer 1.28.3 also brings improvements to MoltenVK integration and planar video format handling and vtdec stability for the applemedia element, improves the devicemonitor element to wait for the start thread to finish when listing devices for all the info to be there for the provider (e.g., V4L2), and includes a user-agent property in HTTP tunnel requests to the rtspsrc element.