Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 10th, 2026

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Audacious 4.6 Media Player Promises File Browser Plugin, Beta Out Now

Audacious 4.6 promises a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.

Shelly 2.2.4 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Brings Smarter Fuzzy Search

Shelly 2.2.4 is the fourth maintenance update in the Shelly 2.2 series, but an important one that introduces smarter fuzzy search across every package list, a refactor of the built-in search feature with package group search and sortable search columns, support for build dates in package details, and fingerprint authentication support.

Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch

Coming about three months after Parrot 7.1, Parrot 7.2 is here as the second update to the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Firefox 150.0.2 Improves Webcam Support, Split View, PDF Viewer, and More

Coming two weeks after Firefox 150, the Firefox 150.0.2 release is here to improve how the web browser displays websites with advanced 3D effects, fixing cases where parts of the page could disappear or appear incorrectly, as well as to improve the appearance of search suggestions in the address bar by preventing icons from appearing stretched or distorted.

Giada 1.4.1 Open-Source Loop Machine Adds MIDI Control for Switching Scenes

Giada 1.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduces support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances, and it enhances this feature by adding support for switching scenes via keyboard or MIDI using custom bindings.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sipeed launches K3 Pico-ITX and CoM260 boards with SpacemiT RISC-V SoC

Sipeed has opened pre-orders for the SpacemiT K3 CoM260 Developer Kit and K3 Pico-ITX, two RISC-V AI computing platforms based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. The systems combine eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores delivering up to 60 TOPS of AI performance for edge AI and embedded workloads.

SpacemiT K3 integrates 8-core RISC-V CPU cluster and 60 TOPS AI engine

SpacemiT’s Key Stone K3 is a high-performance RISC-V SoC designed for AI and edge computing applications. The processor combines eight X100 64-bit RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores, along with multimedia, networking, and high-speed I/O support targeting edge and embedded AI workloads.

IOT-GATE-RPI5 is a Fanless Raspberry Pi CM5 Gateway with RS485 and CAN-FD

CompuLab has unveiled the IOT-GATE-RPI5, an industrial IoT edge gateway built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The system combines the BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 processor with industrial interfaces, optional cellular connectivity, and support for wide operating temperatures.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2026

CoWeM

 
 



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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 10th, 2026

  
The 291st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 10th, 2026.

 
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GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
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Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch

  
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Giada 1.4.1 Open-Source Loop Machine Adds MIDI Control for Switching Scenes

  
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