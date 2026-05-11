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Free and Open Source Software
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CoWeM - static site generator for course websites - LinuxLinks
CoWeM is a static site generator for creating course websites from Markdown documents.
It is built around Gradle plug-ins and support libraries, letting educators produce structured teaching material for the web from a single source. The software supports HTML publishing for course content and can also prepare material for use inside learning management systems.
This is free and open source software.
NGB - web-based NGS data viewer - LinuxLinks
New Genome Browser (NGB) is a web-based genome browser designed for researchers and clinicians who need to explore next-generation sequencing data in an interactive environment.
It combines a client-server architecture with support for large genomic datasets, cloud-backed workflows, and integrations with external biological databases, making it suitable for inspecting alignments, variants, and complex genomic events in a browser.
This is free and open source software.
carddown - spaced repetition for markdown notes - LinuxLinks
carddown is a command-line flashcard application for people who keep their notes in plain text.
It extracts flashcards from Markdown, text, and Org files, stores study data locally in a .carddown directory with a SQLite database, and tracks cards by content hash so they can survive file edits and moves. It also provides an interactive terminal study interface for reviewing due cards and managing problematic cards.
This is free and open source software.
Znai - build functional, maintainable, beautiful user guides - LinuxLinks
Znai is a documentation generator for building user guides and tutorials from Markdown with an extensible plugin system.
It combines hand-written text with generated artifacts such as code snippets, API details, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and test output to help keep documentation current and easier to maintain. The software can generate static documentation sites, provides a live preview workflow while writing, and supports integrations for technologies including Python, Java, C++, and OpenAPI.
This is free and open source software.
Norish - self-hosted recipe app - LinuxLinks
Norish is a self-hosted recipe application designed for households, families, and friends who want a shared place to manage recipes, plan meals, coordinate groceries, and cook together.
The project focuses on an intuitive, mobile-first experience and supports both web and mobile clients for collaborative day-to-day cooking workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Genoverse - HTML5 scrollable genome browser - LinuxLinks
Genoverse is a JavaScript and HTML5 genome browser that lets users explore genomic data interactively in the browser.
It’s portable, customizable, and back-end independent, making it suitable for embedding in web applications that need to visualize genomic regions, annotations, and sequence-related data from a range of sources.
This is free and open source software.
Obsidian Chess Studio - chess analysis platform - LinuxLinks
Obsidian Chess Studio (OCS) is a modern chess analysis application designed for players who want to study games, explore positions, and build structured training workflows on their own machines.
It combines a Rust and Tauri backend with a React and TypeScript frontend, supports local databases for storing large collections of games, and provides tools for importing games from online services and PGN files. The software is aimed at serious analysis and long-term study, with integrated search, repertoire work, puzzle training, and detailed game review in a polished desktop interface for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
Vanilla Cookbook - self-hosted recipe manager - LinuxLinks
Vanilla Cookbook is a self-hosted recipe manager that aims to keep the user experience simple while handling much of the complexity behind the scenes.
It helps users collect, organise, and work with recipes without requiring lots of manual cleanup, and it can turn inconsistent recipe text into a clearer, more usable format. The software also supports recipe importing and web scraping, making it easier to build a personal cookbook from existing online sources.
This is free and open source software.
SirKali - Qt/C++ GUI front end - LinuxLinks
SiriKali is a Qt and C++ graphical application for working with encrypted folders and remote file systems.
It provides a unified desktop front end for a range of encryption backends, letting users create, unlock, and manage encrypted storage through a single interface rather than dealing directly with multiple command line tools. It can also connect to SSH servers through sshfs.
This is free and open source software.
igv.js - embeddable genomic visualization - LinuxLinks
igv.js is an embeddable interactive genome visualization component developed by the Integrative Genomics Viewer team.
It lets developers add an interactive genome browser to a web page, configure reference genomes and initial tracks, and control the viewer from JavaScript. The project is aimed at genomics and bioinformatics workflows and provides browser-based visualisation for a broad range of genomic data types.
This is free and open source software.
Tandoor Recipes - self-hosted recipe manager - LinuxLinks
Tandoor Recipes is a self-hosted recipe manager for building and organizing a digital cookbook. It lets you import recipes from websites and other recipe managers, plan meals, generate shopping lists, and share recipes with family and friends inside a private installation.
This is free and source-available software.
Splashboard - Rust-based command-line utility - LinuxLinks
Splashboard is a Rust-based command-line utility that replaces an empty shell prompt with a configurable terminal dashboard.
It renders a splash screen when a shell starts and when changing directories, letting users show contextual information such as repository status, CI health, pull requests, contribution activity, greetings, calendars, clocks, weather-style information, and other data-driven widgets. Projects can include their own .splashboard/dashboard.toml file so the display changes automatically for different working directories.
This is free and open source software.