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Terminal: Fish vs Bash, cURL, and Powerful Command-Like Utilities
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HowTo Geek ☛ Fish is the Bash alternative all beginner programmers should use
Everything you do on the Linux command line involves a shell, whether you pay it any mind or not. It’s probably Bash, possibly Zsh, but either way, it’s highly relevant to all shell scripting, big and small.
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HowTo Geek ☛ The internet from your terminal: 8 ways to use cURL
The curl command-line tool is one of the most useful and versatile programs you can learn. Its versatility and comprehensive HTTP implementation mean that, if there’s a URL for it, curl can do it.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Stop using bloated apps: These 5 terminal tools are all I need for work
For any job you can do on Linux—or Windows—there are at least a dozen GUI apps that can do what you want. However, to keep distractions to a minimum, I use the terminal for most of my day-to-day jobs, and I don't miss out on any productivity.