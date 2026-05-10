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today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ How to Install and Use uv: Fast Python Package Manager
uv is a fast Python package and project manager written in Rust. This guide covers installation on Linux, creating projects, adding dependencies, managing virtual environments, and installing Python versions with uv.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you do video editing on Linux, you have probably noticed that decent free software is harder to find than people claim.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Stremio on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ printf Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Shell output gets messy once a script needs aligned columns, padded counters, literal percent signs, or data with embedded escape sequences.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL 18 on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Installing PostgreSQL 18 on Ubuntu is now a release-aware choice. Ubuntu 26.04 already ships PostgreSQL 18 in the default archive, while Ubuntu 24.04 and 22.04 stay on older database branches unless you add the official PostgreSQL Apt Repository.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Ollama on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Ollama turns an Ubuntu system into a local model runner for chat, coding helpers, embeddings, and API experiments without sending prompts to a hosted service by default.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SDKMAN on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
JVM projects often pin different Java, Gradle, Maven, Kotlin, or Scala releases, and swapping those tools with APT can turn into system-wide cleanup work. When you install SDKMAN on Ubuntu Linux, each managed SDK stays under your user account in ~/.sdkman, so project-specific toolchains do not replace Ubuntu’s system packages.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install nftables on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Direct firewall control is useful when UFW feels too limited, especially on servers that need precise IPv4 and IPv6 rules, counters, or a ruleset you can review as one file.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to List Users in Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Account audits get messy when service accounts, disabled logins, and real people all appear in the same database.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Fastfetch on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Fastfetch is useful when you want a clean system snapshot without stitching together separate commands for the OS, kernel, shell, desktop, CPU, GPU, memory, disks, and package counts.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Fish Shell on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
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