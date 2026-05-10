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Linux mascot Tux the penguin hits 30 years old — Linus Torvalds outlined the design of the 'slightly overweight penguin' on May 9, 1996

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2026

tux with balloons

Quoting: Linux mascot Tux the penguin hits 30 years old — Linus Torvalds outlined the design of the 'slightly overweight penguin' on May 9, 1996 —

Torvalds’ contextual sketching of Tux came in response to another developer who was talking about using a clipart concoction involving a map of the world to represent the open-source OS.

The Linux supremo was open to holding a logo competition, but instead of a complex encapsulation of the world as a logo, he proposed a penguin. Penguins embodied three positives, thought Torvalds, being universally considered cute, cuddly, and contented. The Linux founder wanted the penguin to be highly stylized, “not a lot of detail - just a black brush-type outline,” as per the logotype rule of thumb. He also basically dismissed any complex penguin + world map fabrication.

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