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Restriced by the West, Huawei's Open Source HarmonyOS Now Powers 55 Million Devices
Quoting: Restriced by the West, Huawei's Open Source HarmonyOS Now Powers 55 Million Devices —
In recent times, Huawei has been China's best-standing answer to Apple's monopoly over the personal tech market. Smartphones, laptops, tablets, they do it all and they do it at a level on-par with the best companies currently working.
This is not a dynamic that has been around forever, but a more recent shift as China has been seeing a huge surge in the usage of domestic software, such as operating systems and databases. The credit is given to a steady improvement in the smoothness and ease of usage of these technologies.
Yu Chengdong, Huawei’s Executive Director reported that as of the end of March 2026, HarmonyOS has been on more than 55 million devices, adding 23 million in just under six months, which is a massive number for sure. Market giants who wish to maintain their monopoly have every reason to be worried about the competition.