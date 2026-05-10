Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The normal syntax for IPv6 address literals where the : might be an address delimeter (for example, separating address and port number) is to enclose the complete IPv6 address in square brackets: [2001:db8::1] or [fe80::123:4567:89ab:cdef%eth0] then appending :port to that address specification. A full IPv6 address specification with a port number thus becomes [2001:db8::1]:7000 which is unambiguous: host 2001:db8::1 port 7000.

Fine; but what if the hostname might be an IPv6 address literal, or it might not be?