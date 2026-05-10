news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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The Register UK ☛ MacOS 27 threatens to bury Time Capsule, FOSS brings a shovel
The current version of macOS "Tahoe" 26.4 already has network Time Machine issues, especially for folks using Apple Time Capsules. It looks like macOS 27 may completely remove the network protocol they need. However, the Time Capsules run NetBSD under the hood, and that means that the FOSS world has been able to come up with a workaround. It's called TimeCapsuleSMB, and it aims to keep older Time Capsules usable with modern macOS.
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Michael Kjörling ☛ With OpenSSH scp specifying a remote host with what may be an IPv6 address literal — Michael Kjörling
The normal syntax for IPv6 address literals where the : might be an address delimeter (for example, separating address and port number) is to enclose the complete IPv6 address in square brackets: [2001:db8::1] or [fe80::123:4567:89ab:cdef%eth0] then appending :port to that address specification. A full IPv6 address specification with a port number thus becomes [2001:db8::1]:7000 which is unambiguous: host 2001:db8::1 port 7000.
Fine; but what if the hostname might be an IPv6 address literal, or it might not be?
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Feld ☛ Unison In Anger – Makefile.feld
Rsync? But doing it two-way is going to be tricky...
There must be something better, right?
I was searching for a lightweight file sync utility for *nix and mostly hit dead ends but then Unison came up.
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Events
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Volker Krause ☛ FOSSGIS Community Meeting May 2026
Last weekend I joined parts of the FOSSGIS Community Meeting at Linuxhotel in Essen, Germany, focusing on topics related to organizing this year’s edition of the Open Transport Community Conference.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Vikash Patel ☛ Building a Poor Document Store inside PostgreSQL | Lorbic
After heavily trashing it, I should clarify: JSONB is an incredible tool when used for its intended purpose. You should absolutely use it for: [...]
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Projects selected for LibreOffice in the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026
The LibreOffice Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code projects have been selected for 2026. Aya Jamal – OpenType MATH: this project aims to add support for OpenType fonts that contain a MATH table. Data from the MATH table will be used to layout math formulas.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Access/Content
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Medievalists.net ☛ 10 Open-Access Medieval Studies Articles from April 2026
In total, we found more than 70 open-access articles on medieval studies published last month. Our Patreon supporters can access the full list, featuring research on literature, religion, warfare, manuscripts, and much more.
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