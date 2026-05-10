GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

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Alvaro Montoro ☛ When CSS Says 'Yes' but Browsers Say 'LOL No'
According to the CSS Conditional Rules specification, the @supports at-rule was originally only valid at the top level or inside another conditional group rule. The newer CSS Nesting specification expands this and explicitly allows @supports to appear inside nested style rules as well.
However, even when visually nested, a @supports rule does not inherit the surrounding selector. Browsers still evaluate it as if it were at the top level, which can be confusing: [...]
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