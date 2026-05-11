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Debian 14 “Forky” to Ship with Reproducible Packages, LoongArch64 Support
Debian’s Paul Gevers reports that the decision was taken for Debian to ship reproducible packages, which means that if you take the same source code, the same build instructions, and the same environment, you can build a binary package that’s bit-for-bit identical every single time. This will be a requirement in Debian 14 “Forky,” and non-reproducible packages will be blocked.
Debian 14 “Forky” will also be the first Debian release to ship with native rollback, undo, redo, and history features for its default APT package manager. These highly anticipated features align Debian with Red Hat-based distros and were officially introduced in the APT 3.2 release.