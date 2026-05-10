news
Retro, SBCs, 8-bit, and More
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore Amiga-emulating TheA1200 retro computer delayed nearly half a year by ‘global chip shortages’ — Retro Games Ltd says it will use the extra time to finesse the software
The A1200 has been delayed nearly half a year due to 'global chip shortages' and is now scheduled for release on December 4.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ IOT-GATE-RPI5 is a Fanless Raspberry Pi CM5 Gateway with RS485 and CAN-FD
CompuLab has unveiled the IOT-GATE-RPI5, an industrial IoT edge gateway built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The system combines the BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 processor with industrial interfaces, optional cellular connectivity, and support for wide operating temperatures.
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Hackaday ☛ Copy Or Redesign?
That got me to thinking about reproducing a project versus taking inspiration from it, and though I enjoy both, I’m find myself most often in the “inspiration” mode. I just can’t leave well enough alone, even when I’m fundamentally copying someone. NIH syndrome? Expediency? Probably both, and sometimes with a dose of hubris or feature creep.
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Andrew Hutchings ☛ When an Amiga A570 Repair Took a Strange Turn
I recently bought a faulty Amiga A570 and intended to write a repair blog post about it eventually, but this adventure ended up in a completely different direction: a fault affecting many Amigas in the wild. There is a lot to cover, so, let’s get to it.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Talking to me a decade on, now with 8-bit experience!
Thirteen years ago I posted this snippet of text from Wikipedia, and joked that it must be how it feels to talk with me when it comes to my more esoteric interests:
The GTO thyristor used on 1996 stock achieves this by “chopping” the supply voltage in order to drive a sinusoidal current in the motor windings (pulse width modulation), creating the characteristic audible whine associated with the stock and with the Class 465 Networker trains that share its traction drive system. The sound changes as the pulse length changes. The noise is produced by the switching frequency current ripple and the resulting torque pulsation experienced by the rotor of the induction machine.