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Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, Annual Public Domain Game Jam, Old Consoles
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Artisan of Glimmith and Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War - 2026-03-21 Edition
Between 2026-03-14 and 2026-03-21 we selected 13 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. This week I give you the choice between something super cozy like The Artisan of Glimmith, and something that’s going to stress you out a little more, Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!. There’s more, of course!
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Techdirt ☛ Announcing The Winners Of The 8th Annual Public Domain Game Jam
It’s finally time! Once again it took us a little while to get through all the entries this year, but we’ve now selected the winners in the latest installment of our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1930!
As usual, we’ve got winners in six categories. Plus, at the end, we’ve got some honorable mentions for games that didn’t quite make the cut. Let’s get started!
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Ruben Schade ☛ Our revised media centre TV stand thing
I came late to game consoles. My parents preferred buying computers when my sister and I were kids, which was fine with us given they were more capable and could play better games like the SimCity franchise (versions existed on consoles, but they weren’t the same). Save for a Nintendo Wii when I was a teenager, the only consoles I ever used were with family friends.