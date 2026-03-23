Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, Annual Public Domain Game Jam, Old Consoles

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Tor Project blog

Setting Up a Tor Relay at National Taiwan Normal University: A Practical Experience of Communicating with the University and Leaving Open Possibilities

In many places, the internet is monitored closely and managed centrally. In that environment, anonymous communication is not just a technical choice. It supports safe exploration, research, and expression. In Taiwan, this matters because we sit in a sensitive part of East Asia. Internet freedom and communication resilience are practical skills for handling real pressure.

Internet Society

Keeping the Internet Open for Business

The Internet has made the world feel a lot closer. We can be in rural Canada and watch a livestream of an elephant sanctuary in Thailand as if it’s right down the street. We can work for a company in Belgium and buy accounting software from New Zealand to manage our business’s finances.

Connecting Remote Glaciers to Protect Communities in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, where more than 90% of the country is covered by mountains, scientists are working in some of the most extreme environments on Earth. At altitudes above 3,000 meters, temperatures can drop as low as -48°C.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5StampS3 BAT Module Combines ESP32-S3 and Battery Management

MINIX is offering the ER939-AI, a compact mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The system targets high-performance desktop workloads in a small form factor, combining a 16-core CPU, integrated graphics, and an on-chip neural processing unit.

M5StampS3 BAT Module Combines ESP32-S3 and Battery Management

The module is built around the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 system-in-package, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at up to 240 MHz. It includes 8 MB of flash and 8 MB of PSRAM, along with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support.

Shuttle XB860G2 and XH810 Slim Systems Arrive with Intel Core Ultra 200 CPUs

Both models use the LGA1851 socket and support Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors (Arrow Lake-S) with up to 65 W TDP. Each system supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory across two SO-DIMM slots and includes integrated Intel Xe graphics with multi-display support.

ELM11-Feather Board with 70 MHz MCU, Lua, and Hardware Overlay Support

The system is built around a microcontroller operating at up to 70 MHz and includes 1 MB of RAM. Programs are stored in internal flash memory, with the architecture supporting configurable hardware elements through a hardware overlay mechanism that defines CPU behavior, timers, and peripheral routing.

PiDP-1 Replica Recreates PDP-1 Computer Using Raspberry Pi

The system is part of the PiDP series of historical replicas, which includes earlier PDP-8, PDP-10, and PDP-11 recreations. Unlike previous models, the PiDP-1 places more emphasis on interactive graphics, early video games, and hands-on programming.

9to5Linux

openSUSE Releases Agama 19 Installer with Many New Features and Improvements

Coming four months after Agama 18, the Agama 19 installer introduces the ability to install some SUSE Linux distributions in so-called installation modes, such as Standard or Immutable, adds a new updateNvram boot loader setting to update the persistent RAM (NVRAM), and the ability to use SSH public keys to authenticate the root user.

Firefox 149 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 149 introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

GStreamer 1.30 to Support HDR10+ Metadata Parsing from H.265 & AV1 Bitstreams

GStreamer 1.30 promises support for parsing HDR10+ metadata from H.265 and AV1 bitstreams, Opus audio support for F32 and S24_32 samples and 96kHz sample rate, rtspsrc2 authentication support, a new VA-API overlay compositor, and Bayer support for the QuickTime demuxer.

news

Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, Annual Public Domain Game Jam, Old Consoles

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026

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