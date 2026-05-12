news
GNU and Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers
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Sacha Chua ☛ 2026-05-11 Emacs news
People are getting Emacs 31 ready for release. Looking forward to that! See emacs/etc/NEWS.31 for details.
Lots of posts for the Emacs Carnival theme of "May I recommend…", yay!
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Rachel Kaufman ☛ 30 Days of coreutils: ln
ln means link and is used to create “linked files” pointing to source files.
In the words of the man page, “It is useful for maintaining multiple copies of a file in many places at once without using up storage for the “copies”; instead, a link “points” to the original copy.”
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Purism ☛ Purism’s Product Philosophy in an Age of Government–Big Tech Convergence
This is not accidental. It is the result of a mutual dependency: [...]
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GNU Projects
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The Original vi Returns
It's been nearly 45 years since Bill Joy released version 3.7 of the vi text editor on October 16, 1981. Today, I'm announcing version 3.8.
Before you download it, let's be clear about what this is: this is the historical implementation from BSD UNIX. It contains the original source code, not a clone or reimplementation. If you're coming into this expecting something modern like Vim, you'll be disappointed.
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