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LibreOffice 25.8.7 Announced as the Last Update in the LibreOffice 25.8 Series
Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
The LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series will only be supported until June 12th, 2026. There will be no more maintenance updates, which means that you should consider updating your installations to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 series as soon as possible. The latest release is LibreOffice 26.2.3.
The Document Foundation:
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The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 25.8.7 - TDF Community Blog
The Document Foundation announces the release of LibreOffice 25.8.7, the final maintenance release of the LibreOffice 25.8 family, available for download at https://www.libreoffice.org/download [1]. Users of LibreOffice 25.8.x should update to LibreOffice 26.2.x as LibreOffice 25.8.x end of life will be on June 12, and after that date the software will not receive additional security updates.
LibreOffice 25.8.7 is based on the LibreOffice Technology, which enables the development of desktop, mobile and cloud versions – either from TDF or from the ecosystem – that fully supports the two document format standards: the open ODF or Open Document Format (ODT, ODS and ODP), and the closed and proprietary Microsoft OOXML (DOCX, XLSX and PPTX).
Products based on the LibreOffice Technology are available for all major desktop operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux and ChromeOS), mobile platforms (Android and iOS) and the cloud.
For enterprise-class deployments, TDF recommends a LibreOffice Enterprise optimized version, with dedicated value-added features and other benefits such as SLAs and security patch backports for three to five years. Additional details at: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/.