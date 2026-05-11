Gaming With Android and With GNU/Linux

Gaming handhelds have been around for decades, and you'll likely have fond memories of the Nintendo Game Boy, should you be old enough. But modern handhelds struggled to take off, with the PlayStation Vita being the last successful console before the Switch entered the game. And yes, I know full well Nintendo launched the Wii U, but it's not technically a handheld since you need to be tied to the primary box. The Switch really showcased what could be done with modern parts, and the demand was there.

The problem with the Nintendo console (and its successor) is that they aren't exactly cheap. The Switch 2 cost $350 at launch, which is a sizable chunk of change to part with. The console is largely worth it for those who enjoy Nintendo's Switch repository of games, but it's still largely out of reach for many. That's where cheap Android-powered gaming handhelds come into play. They're not only great for playing some more modern titles, but also provide access to vast retro game catalogs.