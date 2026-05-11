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Gaming With Android and With GNU/Linux
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XDA ☛ This $200 Android gaming handheld is the ultimate retro hit with Linux
Gaming handhelds have been around for decades, and you'll likely have fond memories of the Nintendo Game Boy, should you be old enough. But modern handhelds struggled to take off, with the PlayStation Vita being the last successful console before the Switch entered the game. And yes, I know full well Nintendo launched the Wii U, but it's not technically a handheld since you need to be tied to the primary box. The Switch really showcased what could be done with modern parts, and the demand was there.
The problem with the Nintendo console (and its successor) is that they aren't exactly cheap. The Switch 2 cost $350 at launch, which is a sizable chunk of change to part with. The console is largely worth it for those who enjoy Nintendo's Switch repository of games, but it's still largely out of reach for many. That's where cheap Android-powered gaming handhelds come into play. They're not only great for playing some more modern titles, but also provide access to vast retro game catalogs.
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XDA ☛ Linux gaming still breaks in ways that make normal people give up [Ed: Who are those "normal people"? Peter Bright?]
Linux gaming has come such a long way in the last decade, and for seasoned Linux users, that's a great thing. There are fewer reasons than ever to keep a Windows boot drive in our systems, and the experience only gets better with each passing month. With that said, I want gaming on Linux to grow as much as anyone, but it still has the potential to break in ways that cause those that aren't familiar with the trappings of Linux to flee right back to Windows. There's more promise around the platform than ever, but the lack of polish on the technical side is proof that we're still a long way from mainstream adoption.