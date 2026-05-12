Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

This is a new series looking at the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H mini PC running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.

The Bosgame M7 is a recent addition to Bosgame’s wide range of mini PCs. This model is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics. The processor has 16 cores and 16 threads with a CPU Mark of around 34,327. My machine came with 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a configuration well-suited to heavy multitasking, development work, and media-rich workloads.

For this article in the series, I’ve benchmarked the Bosgame M7 using a range of tests, most of them run with the Phoronix Test Suite. I’ve compared its results against eight other systems: the Bosgame M4 Plus, Bosgame M6, as well as a Ryzen 9 8945HS mini PC, a Core Ultra 7 255H mini PC, an Intel NUC 13 Pro with Core i7-1360P, an Intel N100 mini PC, and two desktop systems powered by Intel Core i5-10400 and Core i5-12400 processors.

The Bosgame M6 has the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 12 cores / 24 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 890M graphics. The Bosgame M4 Plus has the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 8 cores / 16 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics. Both these machines are using 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, and a 1TB NVMe.