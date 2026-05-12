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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H running Linux – Benchmarking - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H mini PC running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Bosgame M7 is a recent addition to Bosgame’s wide range of mini PCs. This model is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics. The processor has 16 cores and 16 threads with a CPU Mark of around 34,327. My machine came with 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a configuration well-suited to heavy multitasking, development work, and media-rich workloads.
For this article in the series, I’ve benchmarked the Bosgame M7 using a range of tests, most of them run with the Phoronix Test Suite. I’ve compared its results against eight other systems: the Bosgame M4 Plus, Bosgame M6, as well as a Ryzen 9 8945HS mini PC, a Core Ultra 7 255H mini PC, an Intel NUC 13 Pro with Core i7-1360P, an Intel N100 mini PC, and two desktop systems powered by Intel Core i5-10400 and Core i5-12400 processors.
The Bosgame M6 has the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 12 cores / 24 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 890M graphics. The Bosgame M4 Plus has the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 8 cores / 16 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics. Both these machines are using 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, and a 1TB NVMe.
PixlPunkt - modern, cross-platform pixel art editor - LinuxLinks
PixlPunkt is a modern cross-platform pixel art editor that brings together painting tools, layered editing, animation workflows, tile work, and plugin extensibility in a single application.
It supports both canvas and tile animation, includes non-destructive effects and palette management, and works with a wide range of import and export formats. Linux x64 builds are available as DEB, RPM, and tarball packages.
This is free and open source software.
git-open - small command-line helper - LinuxLinks
git-open is a small command-line helper that adds a handy git open command to Git.
Run it inside a repository and it opens the matching repository page in your browser, using the configured remote and current branch. It’s useful when you regularly jump between the terminal and hosted Git services, cutting out the copy, paste, search, and navigation steps.
The tool supports common repository hosts including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Atlassian Bitbucket Server, Visual Studio Team Services, Team Foundation Server, AWS CodeCommit, and cnb.cool. It can also open a specific remote, branch, commit, issue, or custom suffix such as pull requests.
This is free and open source software.
chaiNNer - node-based image processing GUI - LinuxLinks
chaiNNer is a node-based image processing application that lets users build visual workflows by connecting processing nodes.
Originally developed as an AI upscaling tool, it has grown into a flexible image processing environment for more general tasks, including batch image work and video-related processing. The software is cross-platform, provides an integrated Python environment, and uses a dependency manager to install supported backends and frameworks.
This is free and open source software.
pydoclint - Python docstring linter - LinuxLinks
pydoclint is a Python docstring linter designed to check whether sections such as arguments, returns, yields, and raises correctly match a function’s signature or implementation.
It’s intended for developers who want stricter, more reliable docstring validation in Python projects, and it supports NumPy, Google, and Sphinx-style docstrings while fitting into existing linting and pre-commit workflows.
This is free and open source software.