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Audacious 4.6 Media Player Promises File Browser Plugin, Beta Out Now
Audacious 4.6 promises a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.
It also promises support for viewing file creation and modification dates, support for sorting playlist entries by bitrate, a GTK version of the Playback History plugin, support for configuring global hotkeys for previous/next album navigation, and support for reading lyrics tags from Opus, Ogg Vorbis, and FLAC files.