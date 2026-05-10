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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2026



Quoting: Aurora is the KDE side of Bluefin, and it might be the most polished Linux desktop right now —

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I'm a huge fan of Linux's KDE. It's my favorite desktop environment by far, and sometimes, simply learning that an OS uses KDE is enough of an excuse to give it a try. So, when I heard that the Bluefin distro had a KDE fork called Aurora, I knew I had to give it a try.

However, as I explored what Aurora is, I fell more and more in love with it, mostly because it's built upon a foundation I've already committed to as my favorite OS. And Aurora takes all my fave parts of that OS and makes it even easier to approach.