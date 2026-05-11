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MX Linux 25.2 Enters Public Beta Testing with New Text Mode Installer
The MX Linux 25.2 release is the second update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series and promises to ship with a much-improved installer that now features a new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running sudo minstall --tui or a text console by running minstall-launcher.
In addition, the MX Linux installer will use the live home demo folder if it exists, handle live-usb-storage as an optional copy, offer better TUI keyboard navigation and drive format editing, clean up corrupted GRUB locale directories before grub-install, and no longer offer ESP GRUB installation if the ESP boot folder is not defined.