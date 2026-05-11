Red Hat/Fedora: Bazzite 44 Update, Flatseal, Qubes OS

The gaming handheld market sees a new contender every now and then, and most of these new additions ship with Windows 11 installed. Almost all of them promise to offer desktop-level power in a small form factor, and to some degree, they deliver. But the thing is, Windows was never designed for handheld devices to begin with.

For instance, the interface isn't made for controllers, and even basic navigation can feel like a chore. Most importantly, the sleep and resume feature is unreliable, which is a big deal for a device that's supposed to feel instant and seamless. That's pretty much where Bazzite steps in.

With Bazzite installed, the same exact hardware can offer a fully different experience. It essentially changed how I used to look at Windows gaming handhelds.