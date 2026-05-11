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Red Hat/Fedora: Bazzite 44 Update, Flatseal, Qubes OS
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Bazzite 44 Update
The Bazzite 44 update is here for our desktop users! This is the big one – new kernel, new versions of GNOME/KDE, and more!
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XDA ☛ I switched my gaming handheld from Windows to Bazzite, and I can't go back
The gaming handheld market sees a new contender every now and then, and most of these new additions ship with Windows 11 installed. Almost all of them promise to offer desktop-level power in a small form factor, and to some degree, they deliver. But the thing is, Windows was never designed for handheld devices to begin with.
For instance, the interface isn't made for controllers, and even basic navigation can feel like a chore. Most importantly, the sleep and resume feature is unreliable, which is a big deal for a device that's supposed to feel instant and seamless. That's pretty much where Bazzite steps in.
With Bazzite installed, the same exact hardware can offer a fully different experience. It essentially changed how I used to look at Windows gaming handhelds.
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Make Use Of ☛ The one Flatpak setting I change on every Linux machine — and why the default is wrong
Flatpaks have grown to become tremendously popular over time, cementing themselves as a somewhat universal standard for app installations. There’s a lot to like here as well — and installing them is super convenient, being supported across major Linux distributions.
Flatpaks also offer a certain degree of “security” by running in what essentially is a sandboxed environment. In other words, the Flatpak-ed applications run in a separate container that maintains some degree of isolation from the system.
That being said, these app bundles also come with a plethora of issues, including a few security risks. Managing these permissions is kind of a hassle otherwise — unless you use a very simple GUI tool to manage it extensively.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Your high-end PC probably can't run Qubes OS—here's why
So you've heard about Qubes OS, and you're scared to try it. Well, you should be. Qubes OS is not something you can fumble through; there's an upfront research cost, and just because you have a powerful computer, it doesn't mean it'll work. I explain the entire hardware landscape in simple terms.