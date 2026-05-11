news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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XDA ☛ I switched to Linux Mint, and it's still the safest bet for people who want Linux without surprises
Any time you try to engage with the Linux community as a newcomer, you'll hear a flurry of opinions on what you should install, what's best as a beginner, and so on. Discussions these days tend to gravitate towards options like Ubuntu or Fedora, and maybe even Arch if you talk to certain groups.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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XDA ☛ Hardware support is still one of Linux's biggest problems, and it may never change [Ed: Depends on the hardware one chooses]
I love Linux. I know many of our readers do, too, and there are good reasons for it. Between the generally snappier experience, fewer intrusive "features", easy setup, and extensive customization options, there's a lot to love about Linux that makes it hard to ever go back to Windows.
But every now and then, when I have to test something related to Linux and reinstall it, I'm reminded of one of its biggest problems: hardware support, specifically for the latest platforms. If you have a relatively new computer, switching to Linux can be especially annoying because some core things may not work, or the operating system may just not work at all. It's like the opposite problem of Windows, where old hardware has been abandoned before its time; with Linux, being on the bleeding edge is often the problem.
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Instructionals/Technical
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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HowTo Geek ☛ Stop installing random GNOME extensions—this one is perfection
Similar to Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, the free and open source GNOME desktop found on Linux PCs can be radically customized using extensions. Which extensions are worth installing is a matter of taste, but there’s one that I can easily recommend to just about everyone.
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