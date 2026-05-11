GNU/Linux Leftovers

I love Linux. I know many of our readers do, too, and there are good reasons for it. Between the generally snappier experience, fewer intrusive "features", easy setup, and extensive customization options, there's a lot to love about Linux that makes it hard to ever go back to Windows.

But every now and then, when I have to test something related to Linux and reinstall it, I'm reminded of one of its biggest problems: hardware support, specifically for the latest platforms. If you have a relatively new computer, switching to Linux can be especially annoying because some core things may not work, or the operating system may just not work at all. It's like the opposite problem of Windows, where old hardware has been abandoned before its time; with Linux, being on the bleeding edge is often the problem.