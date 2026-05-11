Alexandre Oliva: software in the public domain

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 10th, 2026

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Audacious 4.6 Media Player Promises File Browser Plugin, Beta Out Now

Audacious 4.6 promises a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.

Shelly 2.2.4 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Brings Smarter Fuzzy Search

Shelly 2.2.4 is the fourth maintenance update in the Shelly 2.2 series, but an important one that introduces smarter fuzzy search across every package list, a refactor of the built-in search feature with package group search and sortable search columns, support for build dates in package details, and fingerprint authentication support.

Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch

Coming about three months after Parrot 7.1, Parrot 7.2 is here as the second update to the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Firefox 150.0.2 Improves Webcam Support, Split View, PDF Viewer, and More

Coming two weeks after Firefox 150, the Firefox 150.0.2 release is here to improve how the web browser displays websites with advanced 3D effects, fixing cases where parts of the page could disappear or appear incorrectly, as well as to improve the appearance of search suggestions in the address bar by preventing icons from appearing stretched or distorted.

Giada 1.4.1 Open-Source Loop Machine Adds MIDI Control for Switching Scenes

Giada 1.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduces support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances, and it enhances this feature by adding support for switching scenes via keyboard or MIDI using custom bindings.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sipeed launches K3 Pico-ITX and CoM260 boards with SpacemiT RISC-V SoC

Sipeed has opened pre-orders for the SpacemiT K3 CoM260 Developer Kit and K3 Pico-ITX, two RISC-V AI computing platforms based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. The systems combine eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores delivering up to 60 TOPS of AI performance for edge AI and embedded workloads.

SpacemiT K3 integrates 8-core RISC-V CPU cluster and 60 TOPS AI engine

SpacemiT’s Key Stone K3 is a high-performance RISC-V SoC designed for AI and edge computing applications. The processor combines eight X100 64-bit RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores, along with multimedia, networking, and high-speed I/O support targeting edge and embedded AI workloads.

IOT-GATE-RPI5 is a Fanless Raspberry Pi CM5 Gateway with RS485 and CAN-FD

CompuLab has unveiled the IOT-GATE-RPI5, an industrial IoT edge gateway built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The system combines the BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 processor with industrial interfaces, optional cellular connectivity, and support for wide operating temperatures.

news

Alexandre Oliva: software in the public domain

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2026

Quoting: software in the public domain —

Fifty years after the infamous open letter to hobbyists, selling permissions to do nothing that requires permission has turned into a very profitable business model. Micro-Soft got renamed and grew into a very powerful monopoly abuser.

But since it's 50 years after the letter, the program it referred to, published the previous year, 1975, has now fulfilled the purpose of granting exclusive copyrights in the first place: it has finally been integrated in the public domain in Brazil. Rejoice! As long as you can still find a copy of that program, presumably on paper tape, and a computer capable of running it, you don't need anyone's permission to copy it, or to run it, in Brazil.

Adapting it would be more of a challenge without access to source code. IMHO, copyrights over software should have to be registered with the complete corresponding sources, for the sources to be made available to the public when the software went into the public domain, so that the people's public domain rights wouldn't be curtailed by such artificial limitations as deprivation of source code.

It's crazy that, despite 50 years' being the bare minimum, copyright over software lasts that incredibly long. I'm a grey-bearded grandfather now, and my granddaughter is older than I was when this program was first published. Computers of that era belong in museums.

It feels like granting such long exclusive rights over software is some sort of scam, given how little the sourceless program contributes to the public domain after so much time. Without sources, even in the public domain, it remains nonfree software, so it's not so much of a contribution as it is detrimental to community.

Even the ability to copy and run such public-domain programs may be rendered useless by the abusive trend of requiring permission from the operating system vendor to install programs: even if, 50 years from now, you could still find a working portable tracking device (some people call them smartphones; what kind of user does it take to find them smart?), how would you get permission to install programs on it when the TRApp store is long gone, and so is the proprietary networking infrastructure generation the device is compatible with, that you'd depend on to contact the store?

Now, other jurisdictions didn't set the term of copyrights over software to WTO's bare minimum. There are places where it could last for unimaginable 120 years. This means that a hypothetical program released by a corporation the same year as Einstein's special relativity theory got published, 1905, would have entered the public domain this year, 2026. That's insane!

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