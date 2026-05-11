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SparkyLinux 8.3 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 7.0, Debian 13.4 Base
Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13.4 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.3 ships with Linux 6.12.86 LTS as the default kernel on the live system, with the latest Linux 6.12.87 LTS already in the repos, as well as support for Linux kernels 7.0.6, 6.18.29 LTS, and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the official SparkyLinux repositories.
SparkyLinux 8.3 is a small update that only brings the latest security fixes and some updated components, such as the LibreOffice 25.2.3 office suite (and support for LibreOffice 26.2.3 in the Debian backports repos), the Mozilla Firefox 140.10.2 ESR web browser (and support for Mozilla Firefox 150.0.2 in the SparkyLinux repos), and the Mozilla Thunderbird 140.10.1 ESR email client.