news
Security Leftovers, Kernel Focus
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Troy Hunt ☛ Welcoming the Costa Rican Government to Have I Been Pwned
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Security Affairs ☛ Official JDownloader site served malware to Windows and Linux users between May 6 and May 7
JDownloader website was hacked to distribute malicious Windows and Linux installers carrying a Python RAT between May 6–7, 2026.
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SANS ☛ YARA-X 1.16.0 Release, (Sun, May 10th)
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Security Affairs ☛ Quasar Linux RAT (QLNX): A Fileless Linux Implant Built for Stealth and Persistence
Researchers uncovered QLNX, a Linux RAT targeting developers to steal credentials, log keystrokes, monitor systems, and enable remote access.
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Kernel
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Why a 2017 Linux bug is now a major concern for the crypto industry
A recently uncovered security flaw in Linux is drawing concern from cybersecurity specialists, government agencies and the cryptocurrency sector. Codenamed “Copy Fail,” the vulnerability affects many popular Linux distributions released since 2017.
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Linux kernel flaws put crypto exchanges, validators, and custody systems on alert
Security researchers are currently reacting to two Linux kernel vulnerabilities, which are forcing crypto infrastructure operators into urgent security reviews.
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The Register UK ☛ 'Dirty Frag' Linux flaw one-ups CopyFail with no patches and public root exploit
A fresh Linux privilege escalation bug dubbed "Dirty Frag" has dropped into the wild with no patches, no CVE, and a public exploit that hands attackers root access across major distributions.
Security researcher Hyunwoo Kim disclosed the local privilege escalation flaw on Friday after what he said was a broken embargo forced the issue into the open.
Kim described Dirty Frag as a "universal LPE" affecting "all major distributions" and warned that it delivers the same kind of immediate root access as the recent CopyFail mess – only this time, defenders do not even have patches to throw at the problem.
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TechRepublic ☛ CISA Warning: High-Severity Linux Flaw Puts Unpatched Systems at Risk
CISA warns that the nine-year-old Linux Copy Fail flaw is being actively exploited, allowing local attackers to gain root access on affected systems.
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