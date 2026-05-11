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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2026



Quoting: Why I just can't love Linux Mint —

Linux Mint feels like moving to a new city but decorating your apartment exactly like your old one! In other words, I don’t see the point of this exercise.

Don’t get me wrong—Linux Mint as an OS is fine, in the sense that it’s built on solid foundations and does everything expected of an OS. It supports almost all the tools you need for desktop computing and functions without major hiccups—all the practical qualities you'd want in an operating system. The problem, however, is just that—Linux Mint is more substance, less style!