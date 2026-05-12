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GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating System Leftovers
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Applications
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Orhun Parmaksız ☛ Ratty: A terminal emulator with inline 3D graphics
Just trying to answer one simple question: What if the terminal was 3D?
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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“how does it make you feel”
So… while doing some work on Oxygen I noticed there was no camera-video icon.
No Oxygen one.
Wille there was already a recently done symbolic one.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Muxup ☛ Building 32-bit RISC-V sysroots and images with Yocto
Thanks to the Debian 64-bit RISC-V port it's really easy to build a sysroot appropriate for cross-compiling Clang/LLVM and its separate test suite. Either use my rootless-deboostrap-wrapper script or the command I documented in LLVM's cross-compilation instructions, being sure to see the note on working around a Ninja dependency issue. For a bootable QEMU image, Debian-based recipes are similarly straightforward. But we don't have the luxury of a precompiled distribution for 32-bit RISC-V and so we'll lean on Yocto to produce the needed sysroot by building from source. I cover three cases: 1) building a sysroot for cross-compiling projects like LLVM, 2) doing the same but in a way that requires fewer build steps, 3) building an image approximating my debootstrap image recipes.
In this article I use release 5.3 ('Whinlatter'), which introduced the bitbake-setup helper tool. For documentation, I found the Yocto quick build guide, and bitbake-setup docs, and image customisation guide helpful.
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HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, April 2026
This report covers hrev59570 through hrev59671.
GSoC selection happened at the end of last month; you can read the news post announcing this year’s selectees. Thanks to everyone who applied!
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Devices/Embedded
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Nicolas Magand ☛ We need something better than touchscreens in cars
Why are such “simple” straight-to-the-point dashboards now synonymous with either brand boldness or retro design rather than best practice in driver interfaces? When did we all just sort of accept this as the de facto standard, even if touchscreens in cars suck? How much money do car manufacturers really save by centralising as much as possible into a single screen that tends to look the same across different brands and different models? How important is it for their sales and marketing departments to be able to highlight the fact that their cars are able to display the same familiar icons as the phones of their customers?
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