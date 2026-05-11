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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Leftovers
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University of Toronto ☛ Moving from lsp-mode in GNU Emacs to Eglot
Recently, I decided to take my long standing, perfectly good GNU Emacs lsp-mode setup and completely replace it with Eglot, the now built in GNU Emacs LSP solution. At one level I didn't have any particularly strong specific reason to switch; I started by trying out Eglot after switching entirely to Corfu then just kept going to see how far I could get towards a good Eglot environment. The result is perfectly good and some things work better (Eglot will do 'complete to common prefix' in Go and Python modes) but it took more than a little bit of yak shaving to get here.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Akseli Lahtinen ☛ I wrote simple pastebin clone: Vivipara | AksDev
For a while now, I have been looking for some sort of pastebin clone for myself. However, all of the ones I could find seem to be rather public: Anyone can create a paste.
What I wanted is only I can create pastes, but anyone can read them.
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Chromium
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Futurism ☛ Fury Erupts After Google Chrome Sneakily Installs 4 GB AI Model On Users' PCs
Hanff discovered a four-gigabyte file named “weights.bin,” in a directory called “OptGuideOnDeviceModel.” The file contains weights — the learned numerical parameters of an AI model that teach it how to weigh the importance of various data points — of Google’s Gemini Nano, which is designed to live on users’ devices, not the cloud.
“Chrome did not ask,” Hanff wrote. “Chrome does not surface it. If the user deletes it, Chrome re-downloads it.”
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Sal ☛ Blog move successful!
I think it worked!
Here are the rough steps I took to move my blog: [...]
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Jake Howard ☛ My not-so-static new static website
It's been 3.5 years since I last did this, so it's clearly about that time - time I rewrote my website. If you're reading this post, it's on a brand new custom built platform to serve my website. Under the hood it's still Python and Django, but gone is Wagtail, or any CMS for that matter. It's a semi-static site!
According to the git history, I started this rewrite over a year ago. It hasn't been in the work all that time - there was a large gap of activity in the middle. The now-previous website took a long time to build, but hasn't been updated (platform wise) in almost 2 years - no security patching, no updates, no nothing. Whilst it was still working mostly fine (besides the known security issues, weird timeouts and ageing UI), it was time for a change.
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