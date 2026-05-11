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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 72 Out of 200: Microsoft's Graveley and Garrett Signed Documents That Hold Them Accountable to Truth and Liable for Lies
Such collaborations are unsavoury and apparently unprofessional, too
New
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Codecs and Software Patents - Part V - A Reminder That GAFAM and the European Patent Office (Which Serves American Monopolists) Do Considerable Harm to the Commons and Culture
some 'breaking' developments
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Gemini Links 10/05/2026: Inkscape, Guix, and Alhena 5.5.8
Links for the day
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The "Alicante Mafia" at the European Patent Office (EPO) Experiments With New Methods for Crushing Industrial Actions
Open letter to VP1 and the COO [...] What does this tell us about the status quo at the European Patent Office, Europe's second-largest institution?
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XVIII - "The European Patent Office (EPO) has a zero-tolerance policy for fraud" (except when managers do it)
The guidebook of the EPO says fraud is not to be tolerated, but who enforces or revisits such "Red Lines"?
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Links 10/05/2026: Hantavirus Brings Back 'Contact Tracing' Surveillance, "Staple Food Prices Soar in Iran"
Links for the day
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Links 10/05/2026: Fake Suicide Notes and New EU Restrictions on Slop
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 09, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, May 09, 2026
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Gemini Links 10/05/2026: Travelling to Van and "Dark Mode" as Passing Fad
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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