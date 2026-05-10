Remove-after Annotations for Debian Files and Packaging Amazfish for Debian

deb-scrub-obsolete is a tool in the debian-codemods suite that tries to identify and remove cruft automatically. It knows about dummy transitional packages, superseded alternatives, and similar patterns it can detect by querying the archive. But some workarounds are too project-specific for a generic tool to recognise on its own.

Developers can leave structured comments in their packaging files that tell deb-scrub-obsolete when a particular line or block can be removed.