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Remove-after Annotations for Debian Files and Packaging Amazfish for Debian
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Jelmer Vernooij ☛ Jelmer Vernooĳ: Remove-after Annotations for Debian Files
deb-scrub-obsolete is a tool in the debian-codemods suite that tries to identify and remove cruft automatically. It knows about dummy transitional packages, superseded alternatives, and similar patterns it can detect by querying the archive. But some workarounds are too project-specific for a generic tool to recognise on its own.
Developers can leave structured comments in their packaging files that tell deb-scrub-obsolete when a particular line or block can be removed.
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Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Packaging Amazfish for Debian
I have done some packaging work on Amazfish (the smart-watch software that works with the PineTime among others) for Debian. Here is my Git repository for libnemodbus (a dependency for Amazfish that isn’t in Debian) [1]. Here is my Git repository for Amazfish itself [2].
These packages are currently using QT5 which is a good reason to not upload them now as the transition to QT6 is in progress. Patching them to work with QT6 (as the libnemodbus upstream is apparently not migrating to QT6 yet) shouldn’t be that difficult but is something that needs some care and communication to get it right.