GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Debian’s Paul Gevers reports that the decision was taken for Debian to ship reproducible packages, which means that if you take the same source code, the same build instructions, and the same environment, you can build a binary package that’s bit-for-bit identical every single time. This will be a requirement in Debian 14 “Forky,” and non-reproducible packages will be blocked.

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13.4 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.3 ships with Linux 6.12.86 LTS as the default kernel on the live system, with the latest Linux 6.12.87 LTS already in the repos, as well as support for Linux kernels 7.0.6, 6.18.29 LTS, and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the official SparkyLinux repositories.

The MX Linux 25.2 release is the second update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series and promises to ship with a much-improved installer that now features a new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running sudo minstall --tui or a text console by running minstall-launcher.

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Audacious 4.6 promises a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.

Shelly 2.2.4 is the fourth maintenance update in the Shelly 2.2 series, but an important one that introduces smarter fuzzy search across every package list, a refactor of the built-in search feature with package group search and sortable search columns, support for build dates in package details, and fingerprint authentication support.

Coming about three months after Parrot 7.1, Parrot 7.2 is here as the second update to the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Coming two weeks after Firefox 150, the Firefox 150.0.2 release is here to improve how the web browser displays websites with advanced 3D effects, fixing cases where parts of the page could disappear or appear incorrectly, as well as to improve the appearance of search suggestions in the address bar by preventing icons from appearing stretched or distorted.