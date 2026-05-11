Pi Slate – A Raspberry Pi 5 handheld Linux cyberdeck with a 5-inch 1920×720 touchscreen display

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2026



Quoting: Pi Slate – A Raspberry Pi 5 handheld Linux cyberdeck with a 5-inch 1920x720 touchscreen display - CNX Software —

We previously wrote about Carbon’s CyberT, a Blackberry-style Raspberry Pi CM4 handheld Linux cyberdeck designed for Kali Linux and penetration testing. The company, now operating under the CyberArch/Carbon Computers brand, has introduced the Pi Slate, a more powerful handheld cyberdeck designed for portable computing and security-focused applications.

Built around the Raspberry Pi 5, the Pi Slate integrates a 5-inch 1920×720 touchscreen, a backlit RGB keyboard with an integrated cursor, and a 10,000 mAh battery for 3–5 hours of portable use in a compact enclosure. It supports modular expansion for HATs such as LoRa, SDR, AI accelerators, and M.2 storage, and includes cooling support, antenna mounts, and an optional modular back with a kickstand. It targets penetration testers, IT professionals, and field technicians needing a compact, preconfigured system for cybersecurity and field work.