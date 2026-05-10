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Free and Open Source Software
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JBrowse 2 - modern React-based genome browser - LinuxLinks
JBrowse 2 is a modern genome browser for exploring genomic data on the web, as a desktop application, or embedded inside other applications.
Built with React and TypeScript, it provides the core application, reusable components, and supporting tooling for working with assemblies, tracks, and comparative genomics data.
This is free and open source software.
Patdiff - file diff using the Patience Diff algorithm - LinuxLinks
Patdiff is a command-line diff utility written in OCaml that implements Bram Cohen’s patience diff algorithm.
It is intended to make comparisons easier to read when working with source code and configuration files, with a strong focus on developer-friendly output and flexible command-line usage.
This is free and open source software.
ytm-player - terminal-based client for YouTube Music - LinuxLinks
ytm-player is a terminal-based client for YouTube Music.
It provides a keyboard-driven interface for browsing and playing music from a YouTube Music account, with playback handled by mpv. The application is written in Python and is designed for users who want a capable music player experience without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
semdiff - semantic diff tool - LinuxLinks
semdiff is a semantic diff tool written in Rust for comparing files and directories.
It walks two directory trees, detects file types, and produces human-friendly reports for differences in text, JSON, binary files, images, and audio. The software can emit report output as a console summary, JSON, or HTML, making it suitable for both quick inspection and more detailed review.
This is free and open source software.
Holo - terminal user interface for Android developers - LinuxLinks
Holo is a terminal user interface for Android developers who prefer to inspect, debug, and control devices without switching away from the command line.
Tt works with adb and brings together app data access, device monitoring, log inspection, trace recording, database querying, and device actions inside a keyboard-driven TUI.
This is free and open source software.
xmldiff - compare XML documents - LinuxLinks
xmldiff is a Python library and command-line utility for comparing XML documents structurally instead of line by line.
It’s designed for hierarchical markup where ordinary text diffs are hard to read, and it can generate edit scripts or marked-up output that shows how one XML tree changes into another. The project can diff XML files, strings, and lxml trees, and it also provides patching functions and commands so generated diffs can be applied back to XML documents.
This is free and open source software.
privage - terminal-based password manager - LinuxLinks
privage is a terminal-based password manager and general file encryption tool that uses age to protect credentials and other secret files.
It’s designed for users who want to keep one encrypted file per credential or secret while backing up the encrypted directory to untrusted third-party services such as GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket. Instead of exposing meaningful filenames, privage stores encrypted files under hash-based .privage filenames, making it suitable for repositories or other storage locations where both content and metadata should remain private.
This is free and open source software.
diffsitter - semantic diff tool - LinuxLinks
diffsitter is a semantic diff tool for source code.
Instead of comparing files purely as text, it parses code with tree-sitter and computes differences from the abstract syntax tree, which helps it ignore non-meaningful formatting changes such as spacing and layout. The project is designed for developers who want diffs that better reflect code structure, and it also offers configuration options for file associations, output formatting, and filtering the syntax nodes that take part in comparisons.
This is free and open source software.