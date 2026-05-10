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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2026



Quoting: Good Job Dell and Lenovo! Hope Others Follow You —

They are also the first to reach this tier. Before now, only Framework Computer and the Open Source Firmware Foundation were on as Startup sponsors, contributing $10,000 a year.

Premier is the highest level of financial commitment any vendor can make to the project.

This update was announced yesterday, with the LVFS homepage already reflecting the update. Between the two of them, that's $200,000 a year going into a project that had been running almost entirely on the goodwill of the Linux Foundation and Red Hat.