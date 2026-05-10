news
Microsoft's Code Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) in Trouble a Month After Its Chief Quietly Quits Microsoft
-
Tao Bojlén ☛ The forge we deserve
GitHub is having a tough time. Their uptime (or rather, lack thereof) has become a meme, they’re facing exponential usage growth thanks to AI, and now high-profile projects like Ghostty are moving away. Developers are starting to discuss what they want from an alternative.
I’m thankful for GitHub, but it’s clear which way the winds are blowing. I hope they can fix their stability issues, but this is also an opportunity for the open-source world to try something new. So, what’s next? There are a lot of Git forges out there. Some, like Forgejo, are pretty good. It’s reasonable to predict that many people will move to these, and the ecosystem will become more fragmented.
-
Kev Quirk ☛ I'm off GitHub
Ok, that's it. I'm officially off GitHub. First I moved all of my private repos to my Synology, which was extremely easy to do. I did that around a week or so ago and it's be working great.
Then I had to start sorting and moving all my public repos to Codeberg. Many were archived as I no longer maintained the projects, which left me with just 7 actual repos that I needed to move.
-
Meduza ☛ GitHub access deteriorates in Russia as internet regulator denies blocking
Access to GitHub, the world’s largest software development platform, has deteriorated in Russia, the independent Russian news outlet Verstka reported, citing data from the internet censorship monitoring service OONI.