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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2026



Quoting: Debian's next release just made it near-impossible for tampered binaries to sneak onto your PC —

It's easy to assume that, if a program goes open-source, it's 100% safe to download. After all, if it were malicious, people would spot the bad code. Unfortunately, hackers do have ways to hijack supply chains and inject files that look identical in terms of the code, but still contain some nasty malware in the binaries themselves.

The Linux community has been working on solving the attack vector, and now we're seeing real progress toward making it nearly impossible for someone to perform this attack. Debian 14.0 has become the first Linux OS to mandate that all new packages must be reproducible, and sneaking a bad binary onto Debian systems just got a lot harder.