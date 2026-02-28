news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2026



Quoting: Canadian Software Boutique SimplyPHP Acquired by Startup-Focused TLM - FOSS Force —

An interesting story came out of Canada on Friday about the sale of a small Montreal-based software development shop to TLM, an also small and Quebec-based development company that specializes in building software products for technology startups. The boutique nature of the parties involved brings a peek to a side of the open source economy that’s not often covered by tech media.

The company being sold is SimplyPHP, a company that shops its team of developers out to companies that need help developing PHP-based software projects. PHP is an open source server-side scripting language that’s the driver for many online services. The content management system that served you this FOSS Force article uses PHP, for example.

SimplyPHP’s small team of developers — around 33 according to one estimate — work remotely for companies across the globe to help build applications that have included everything from an electronic data capture system for a pan‑Canadian cancer registry, to multiple client‑facing products in Laravel — a PHP-based web framework for building web apps — and other custom PHP frameworks for a US-based client management company.