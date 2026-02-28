news
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi CM5, and More
-
Framework Computer BV ☛ Framework | Updates and livestream
We have a roundup of assorted announcements and updates for you today across every part of Framework. First, we’ve seen incredible progress over the last year in gaming on Linux. That spans ease of setup improvements, title compatibility, and also performance, where some titles at this point perform better than on Windows. We’ve published a deep dive blog post that goes into the current state of gaming on Linux and what distros we recommend checking out. Especially with memory and overall silicon pricing reaching unreasonable levels this year, a 32GB Framework Desktop running a distro like Bazzite ends up being a strong price to performance value for most games relative to pre-built Windows desktops or even DIYing a gaming rig.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Upgrading my Open Source Pi Surveillance Server with Frigate
Besides the cooling issue, I had no issues with the pre-launch hardware I tested. I was especially impressed by the quality of Exaviz's documentation, even though they hadn't publicly launched the product while I was testing.
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, February 2026
Do I sense a theme? Welcome to the tour of the various little gadgets I have littered around my desk for test & measurement!
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware January 2026
The Ware for January 2026 is a FNIRSI DPS-150. Tim nailed it almost immediately; congrats, email me for your prize! The DPS-150 is a small, portable DC “benchtop” power supply that converts USB-C into a range of voltages and currents. samchin convinced me to get one of these as an impulse buy in the Shenzhen markets last month. I’ll have to say that overall I’m happy with it, but the UI has been challenging for me to wrap my head around. Definitely keep the user manual for this one – I’m still referring to it to figure out all the modes.
-
Arduino ☛ Turning a climbing wall into an interactive game
A great deal of Superbender’s well-detailed Instructables tutorial focuses on the construction of the wall, but the electronic elements are what interest us. Those are based on Arduino Due and Arduino Nano boards. The Due has a TFT display and buttons for setting up games. It also controls the WS2812b individually addressable RGB LEDs embedded in the wall and monitors the buttons. A distributed power circuit feeds all of the LEDs safely. The Nano controls an amplifier to play sounds at the request of the Due.
-
CNX Software ☛ TECNO unveils thin modular smartphone concept with magnetic cameras, battery, and gamepad add-ons
The TECNO will showcase its modular smartphone concept at Mobile World Congress 2026. The company’s “Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology” aims to enable thin modular smartphones with magnetic hardware expansion add-ons. This idea is not new. Motorola’s Project Ara open-source hardware platform attempted that in 2013, and Surveillance Giant Google (ATAP) took over the project in 2015, before the modular phone project died in 2016. The Fairphone is the closest we have to a modular smartphone nowadays, but while it’s repairable, its modularity is more limited.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM5 mini-ITX-compatible carrier board features up to nine Ethernet ports for NVR, Smart Home, and Edge Hey Hi (AI) applications
EXAVIZ Cruiser is a mini-ITX-compatible carrier board for the Raspberry Pi CM5 featuring up to nine Ethernet ports (one 2.5GbE port, and up to eight GbE PoE+ ports) designed for Network Video Recorders (NVRs), Smart Home gateways, and edge Hey Hi (AI) applications.
-
Introducing Kvaser Edge: a secure Linux edge platform for automotive and industrial applications
Kvaser announced Kvaser Edge, an open, secure Linux‑based edge computing platform that transforms how automotive and industrial teams collect, process, and act on data. Designed for harsh environments and real‑time performance, Kvaser Edge runs analytics directly where data is generated: on the vehicle, test bench, or machine.