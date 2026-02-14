news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 14, 2026



AerynOS is the atomic Linux distro nobody is talking about

I'm still only around nine months into my Linux journey, and I already believe that the FOSS community has been introducing some really huge changes to the operating system scene. I didn't even know what an "atomic" OS was when I used Windows, and now that I run one on the regular, I don't think I can go back.

However, one operating system caught my attention when I learned that it was atomic, but not immutable. And if you're unsure as to what either of those words means, we'll break them down later. But I hadn't used an OS that took one but not the other, so I caved and installed AerynOS, hoping for a glimpse of what a Linux OS might look like in the future.