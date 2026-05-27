news
Equestria OS – Arch Linux-based distribution
Quoting: Equestria OS - Arch Linux-based distribution - LinuxLinks —
Equestria OS is an Arch Linux-based distribution themed around My Little Pony and Equestria Girls.
It uses a highly customized KDE Plasma 6 desktop and aims to provide a friendly, visually distinctive system for everyday computing, gaming, creative work, and web browsing. The project is developed as a solo passion project and focuses heavily on graphical tools, one-click configuration, and avoiding the need for routine terminal use.
The distribution includes a custom welcome hub, graphical package management, dynamic character-based theming, offline software and driver installation tools, and integration with Proton GE for running many Windows applications and games. The ISO download is currently marked as coming soon.