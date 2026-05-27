Equestria OS – Arch Linux-based distribution

Imagine you want to visit a neighboring city, but there’s no direct bus. To get there, you first need to travel much farther to a different city, wait for a connection, then take another bus back to your original destination.

COSMIC 1.0.14 is a maintenance update in the COSMIC Epoch 1.0 series, adding keybind support for non-Latin keyboard layouts, support for linear progress markers for the volume OSD progress bar, F16 shader enablement on supported GPUs, support for the oo7-secret portal by default, and support for showing the cursor by default in screencasts.

Firefox 151.0.2 is here to improve the Split View feature by fixing an issue causing the Split View to close instead of switching tabs when using the “Switch to Tab” option from the address bar, and disk cache by fixing an issue where Firefox stopped caching new content when the disk cache was full, causing web pages and resources to be re-downloaded from the network on every visit.

The NVIDIA 610 graphics driver series introduces support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_shader_long_vector, VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues, and VK_NV_push_constant_bank, along with support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices on select cards via the VK_KHR_device_group_creation Vulkan extension.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 is here to introduce support for OpenVPN 2.7, which brings Data Channel Offloading (DCO) support to massively upgrade throughput for your OpenVPN tunnels, and security patches for the latest Copy Fail and Dirty Frag vulnerabilities.

Coming six months after AlmaLinux OS 10.1, the AlmaLinux OS 10.2 release introduces i686 userspace packages to enable legacy 32-bit software, CI pipelines, and containerized workloads on AlmaLinux 10, full enablement of KVM for IBM POWER in the virtualization stack, and SPICE support for both server and client applications.

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.5, the PipeWire 1.6.6 release further improves the Pulse server by fixing an issue with the monitor mode in pavucontrol and a bug in the server code that could leave snap clients without sound, and more carefully manages stream suspend messages and only sends them when the stream is monitoring.

Highlights of Sway 1.12 include HDR10 support when running with the Vulkan renderer, support for capturing individual windows, support for keypad slide switches, and support for the color-management-v1, color-representation-v1, xdg-toplevel-tag-v1, ext-workspace-v1, and wl_fixes Wayland protocols.

AppGrid 1.8 appears to be the biggest update to the software since its initial release, adding new features like the ability to reorder favorites using drag and drop, a new universal package that can be installed on virtually any Linux distro, smarter search ranking, and drag-out support to the taskbar, panel, desktop, or Dolphin.

MKVToolNix 99.0 improves the MKVToolNix GUI with the ability to remember the last used directory when selecting audio files for playback in “play audio file” program runners, new variables for changing the base file name or file suffix, and support for setting variables as environment variables when running a program after a job completes.