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Planet GNOME: Fuzzy Time Everywhere
Quoting: Fuzzy Time Everywhere · Nick Richards —
The GNOME version is the same idea on a different surface. It finds the existing clock label, listens to the same wall clock, respects the existing “show date” and “show weekday” settings, and changes the text. I have wanted to build something like this for years, partly because of Emmanuele Bassi’s word clock extension. That extension was great, but not quite the thing I wanted, so eventually I got around to making my own.
One of the few design decisions left that I helped on in main GNOME (which is much better now) is that the shutdown and logout dialogue only updates its timing every so often. It could update every second; the computer is quite capable of counting. But it’s much more pleasant when the number doesn’t twitch constantly while you are trying to decide whether you meant to press the button.
You can build both projects from source. I may choose to distribute them in a more structured fashion in future. The Android one is a minimal Wear OS watch face, and the GNOME one is a normal Shell extension that currently supports GNOME Shell 45 to 50.