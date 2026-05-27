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Linux’s exFAT Progs 1.4 Released with Partition Table Creation Support
Exfatprogs 1.4 introduces new features to the mkfs.exfat utility, such as partition table creation support, so that newly formatted devices are recognized by Windows, a new --upcase option to format partitions with a user-supplied upcase table, and support for printing the volume’s UUID after formatting.
The mkfs.exfat utility now also warns users when the -s option is used, defaults to 512-byte clusters on very small devices, always clears the first 0x10000 bytes, improves zero-out I/O, verification, and progress logs during formatting, and detects foreign filesystems and partition tables before formatting.