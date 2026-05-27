I have read the “Poor Charlie’s Almanack” by Charlie Munger and thought about what it would take to write one for Dagster. A complete guide with all the insights, tips, and some predictions for the data platform engineer, just like an Almanack provides, with practical information for daily life.

My goal is to offer a collection of wisdom, insights, and principles gathered over the years. Giving you an outside view from someone who has used Dagster since back in 2019, used it at enterprise scale but also for my hobby projects (e.g. real-estate project). The piece should give you a holistic view of Dagster’s place in the data ecosystem, how to deal with the complexity of data architecture and enterprises, and scaling your data jobs.

This article shows you how orchestrators such as Dagster are built for an open data platform that integrates the full data ecosystem, with the shift to data assets instead of DAGs, reducing complexity and applying data engineering best practices.