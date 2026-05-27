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Internet Society

Local Infrastructure, Lower Costs: How Peering Is Moving the Needle on Internet Affordability

Imagine you want to visit a neighboring city, but there’s no direct bus. To get there, you first need to travel much farther to a different city, wait for a connection, then take another bus back to your original destination.

9to5Linux

COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts

COSMIC 1.0.14 is a maintenance update in the COSMIC Epoch 1.0 series, adding keybind support for non-Latin keyboard layouts, support for linear progress markers for the volume OSD progress bar, F16 shader enablement on supported GPUs, support for the oo7-secret portal by default, and support for showing the cursor by default in screencasts.

Mozilla Firefox 151.0.2 Is Out Now to Improve Split View, Disk Caching, and More

Firefox 151.0.2 is here to improve the Split View feature by fixing an issue causing the Split View to close instead of switching tabs when using the “Switch to Tab” option from the address bar, and disk cache by fixing an issue where Firefox stopped caching new content when the disk cache was full, causing web pages and resources to be re-downloaded from the network on every visit.

NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements

The NVIDIA 610 graphics driver series introduces support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_shader_long_vector, VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues, and VK_NV_push_constant_bank, along with support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices on select cards via the VK_KHR_device_group_creation Vulkan extension.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 is here to introduce support for OpenVPN 2.7, which brings Data Channel Offloading (DCO) support to massively upgrade throughput for your OpenVPN tunnels, and security patches for the latest Copy Fail and Dirty Frag vulnerabilities.

AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2

Coming six months after AlmaLinux OS 10.1, the AlmaLinux OS 10.2 release introduces i686 userspace packages to enable legacy 32-bit software, CI pipelines, and containerized workloads on AlmaLinux 10, full enablement of KVM for IBM POWER in the virtualization stack, and SPICE support for both server and client applications.

PipeWire 1.6.6 Improves the Pulse Server, Volume Initialization in Filter Graph

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.5, the PipeWire 1.6.6 release further improves the Pulse server by fixing an issue with the monitor mode in pavucontrol and a bug in the server code that could leave snap clients without sound, and more carefully manages stream suspend messages and only sends them when the stream is monitoring.

Sway 1.12 Wayland Compositor Released with HDR10 Support via Vulkan Renderer

Highlights of Sway 1.12 include HDR10 support when running with the Vulkan renderer, support for capturing individual windows, support for keypad slide switches, and support for the color-management-v1, color-representation-v1, xdg-toplevel-tag-v1, ext-workspace-v1, and wl_fixes Wayland protocols.

AppGrid 1.8 Native App Launcher for KDE Plasma 6 Is Out with New Features

AppGrid 1.8 appears to be the biggest update to the software since its initial release, adding new features like the ability to reorder favorites using drag and drop, a new universal package that can be installed on virtually any Linux distro, smarter search ranking, and drag-out support to the taskbar, panel, desktop, or Dolphin.

MKVToolNix 99.0 MKV Manipulation Tool Improves the MKVToolNix GUI, mkvmerge

MKVToolNix 99.0 improves the MKVToolNix GUI with the ability to remember the last used directory when selecting audio files for playback in “play audio file” program runners, new variables for changing the base file name or file suffix, and support for setting variables as environment variables when running a program after a job completes.

MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5

Coming four months after MX Linux 25.1, the MX Linux 25.2 release is based on the latest Debian 13.5 “Trixie” operating system and features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 7.0 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

LinuxGizmos.com

8devices previews Citron SoM with Qualcomm QCS6490 and five-camera support

8devices has unveiled the Citron SoM, a compact embedded module built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor targeting robotics, drones, and intelligent vision applications. Highlighted during the company’s Embedded World 2026 announcement, 8devices indicates that the module is designed for power-efficient edge workloads across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Jetway BFNZASL2 supports pfSense and OpenWrt in a fanless form factor

The Jetway BFNZASL2 is a fanless embedded networking system built around Intel processors including the Intel Atom x7835RE (Amston Lake), Intel Processor N97, and Intel Atom x7425E. The platform features four 2.5GbE interfaces with optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for networking and edge applications.

Comet A13 evaluation kit showcases Agilex 5 SoC FPGA with Linux support

The Terasic Comet A13 SoM and Evaluation Kit form a compact platform built around the Altera Agilex 5 E-Series SoC FPGA. The platform features FPGA fabric together with Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processor cores, LPDDR4 memory, high-speed transceivers, and expansion interfaces targeting edge AI, machine vision, robotics, industrial automation, and embedded applications.

ESP32-S31 development boards bring Wi-Fi 6, audio, camera, and HMI features

Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 27, 2026

Section of Milk Loaf

Updated This Past Day

  1. Gemini Links 26/05/2026: A Year of Composting, Fedora Bricks Itself and Infuriates Users With Slop and Wayland (Not What Users Want, What IBM Wants), Crawlers on Geminispace a Nuisance
    Links for the day
  2. Good Thing When Home Appliances Are Ancient Antiques
    dealing with the alarm has cost only time
  3. The Bloating of the Web Contributes to Global Warming and Causes Burnout (Slowdown, Hardware Erosion, Waste)
    This problem isn't limited to weather sites or subsites
  4. Why It's Ludicrous to Call Us "Microsoft Haters"
    Even if clustered together, news items still cover a broad spectrum (or spectra) of issues
  5. The Old Ways of Computing Were Objectively Better
    Not as fast, but certainly much better

    New

  6. Google: We Are Locking You Out of Your Account (Since 15+ Years Ago) Because You Don't Have a Spyphone We Remotely Control
    Google (GAFAM) is an evil company deep in debt
  7. Red Hat: Bluewashing by IBM, Followed by RAs (Layoffs)
    We could use some hints or evidence related to this
  8. Links 26/05/2026: "Making the Digital Physical"; "The Medical System Abandons Women When They Are Most Vulnerable"
    Links for the day
  9. While US Government Greenlights (or Bluelights) Bailouts for IBM Some Foreign Governments Blacklist It
    "Albany leadership doesn’t know what they are doing but are damn good at pretending they do."
  10. IBM Bailouts and the IBM People Inside the Administration
    It seems possible/plausible that it is bailout money down the drain or that this money will never arrive at all
  11. Links 26/05/2026: Lithium Batteries Causing Fires (Even on Planes), 'Timmy' the Whale Dies
    Links for the day
  12. Pursuing Facts in an Age of Lies and 'Hallucinations' (Falsehoods Without Anyone Accountable, They Try Calling Computer-Generated Lies or Forgeries "Intelligence").
    Our aim is to relay information while bypassing gossip networks like social control media and slop in "search" clothing
  13. Computer-Generated Legal Filings Get You Reported to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)
    We'll write a lot more about this in the future
  14. EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part XII - In the Second-Largest Institution in Europe One Can Take Paid 'Sick Leave' for Doing Cocaine, Then Come Back
    Cocaine addicts in the management were bullying colleagues. They're still in charge.
  15. Sites in Their Twenties
    We currently run concurrently a handful of series and have a lot more in the backlog
  16. SLAPP Censorship - Part 88 Out of 200: Brett Wilson LLP is Defaming Trans People in America Because Garrett Pays Hired Guns to Silence Them
    Garrett is scoring many own goals this year
  17. Sloppy "Resource Action," (RA) or IBM Layoff, Leads to Another IBM Lawsuit, Alleging IBM Tries to Pass Liability to Algorithms
    IBM is meanwhile resorting to slop to gaslight its remaining shareholders
  18. The Latest IBM Layoff Rumours
    What has happened to the company that invented so much of modern computing?
  19. Holy See Recognises the Threat of GAFAM and Slop
    Will the Holy See move away from GAFAM?
  20. Social Control Media is a Giant Waste of Time (and There Are No Future Remedies for This)
    Social Control Media is considered unhealthy to young people, but it is also collectively unhealthy to nations and nation-building
  21. Codecs and Software Patents - Part X - Florian Müller Still Muddying the Waters for FOSS, Using Software Patents
    Some things never change...
  22. Gemini Links 26/05/2026: Slop Bug Reports and Crawlers Considered Evil
    Links for the day
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 25, 2026
    IRC logs for Monday, May 25, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-05-20 to 2026-05-26
    3901 /about.shtml
    1615 /n/2026/05/19/Torvalds_Capitulated_on_Rust_and_Slop_Now_He_s_Paying_the_Price.shtml
    1445 /index.shtml
    1415 /n/2026/05/22/EPO_Staff_Representation_Speaks_of_This_Week_s_Discussion_With_.shtml
    1405 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1395 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1369 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    1369 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    1363 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    1347 /n/2026/05/18/Gemini_Links_18_05_2026_Poetry_Sauna_and_GNU_Taler.shtml
    1338 /o/2016/12/16/new-linux-mint-releases-2/index.shtml
    1316 /n/2026/02/12/State_of_the_Slop_Slopfarms_Containment.shtml
    1303 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1297 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    1287 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    1206 /n/2026/05/23/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Strikes_Persist_EPO_Management_Tries.shtml
    1088 /n/2026/05/21/22_Years_of_Tux_Machines_and_a_Community_Stronger_Than_Ever_Bef.shtml
    1023 /n/2026/05/12/In_Croatia_Microsoft_Windows_Share_Sank_From_98_to_All_Time_Low.shtml
    975 /irc.shtml
    973 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    964 /n/2026/05/24/A_Huge_Proportion_of_Articles_in_The_Register_MS_Are_Actually_P.shtml
    870 /n/2026/05/17/Gemini_Links_17_05_2026_arXiv_Brings_Down_the_Hammer_UnderPOWER.shtml
    786 /n/2024/09/15/Very_Few_Invidious_Instances_Still_Work_for_Video_Playback.shtml
    748 /browse/latest.shtml
    743 /n/2026/05/20/Web_Browsers_Are_for_Rendering_Web_Page_They_Shouldn_t_Become_P.shtml
    741 /n/2026/05/20/A_Lot_of_Coverage_Adding_Hype_Factor_to_Slop_Bug_Reports_is_Mad.shtml
    689 /n/2026/05/21/The_Register_MS_Has_Become_a_Content_Farm_Promoting_Slop_for_Ho.shtml
    671 /n/2026/05/20/Links_20_05_2026_Looting_of_Americans_for_White_Grievance_Repar.shtml
    667 /n/2026/05/20/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XXVIII_European_Patent.shtml
    666 /n/2026/05/21/Codecs_and_Software_Patents_Part_VIII_GNU_Audio_Video_Team_Has_.shtml
    663 /n/2026/05/21/Microsoft_Under_Investigation_for_Breaches_of_Law_in_the_UK.shtml
    653 /n/2026/05/21/More_Microsoft_Layoffs_on_the_Way_June_and_July_2026.shtml
    648 /n/2026/05/20/LinkedIn_Communications_Reveal_That_LinkedIn_Like_GitHub_Will_V.shtml
    640 /n/2026/05/22/Gemini_Links_22_05_2026_Esperanto_Music_History_Suspicious_Adop.shtml
    640 /n/2026/05/21/Links_21_05_2026_Facebook_Rewarded_With_Tax_Breaks_to_Destroy_t.shtml
    639 /n/2026/05/23/Links_23_05_2026_Social_Media_Bans_and_Demise_of_Userbase_of_LL.shtml
    636 /n/2026/05/23/Legal_Letters_Are_Not_Postcards.shtml

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